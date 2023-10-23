Home

Rani Mukerji Dances Her Heart Out With Tanisha And Vaibhavi Merchant During Durga Puja Celebrations, Fans Say ‘Khub Bhalo’ – WATCH

Rani Mukerji performs during Durga Puja celebration with cousin Tanisha and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. She looked breathtaking in silk saree and bindi - WATCH viral video!

Durga Puja celebrations began in full swing on October 2oth, and Bollywood celebs are doing all in their power to enjoy Goddess Durga’s festivities. Bong beauties like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen and several others arrived at the Puja pandals to live the experience. The fervour and enthusiasm reflected well in their eyes. Recently, Rani Mukerji was seen performing the Dhununchi dance alongside her cousin Tanishaa Mukerji and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The ‘Mardaani 2‘ star looked like a vision in an olive green-coloured tissue silk saree with a dainty black bindi. She accentuated her look with statement earrings, sankha (white) and pola (red) bangles.

Rani Mukerji was accompanied by her cousin Tanisha Mukerji, former actress Sharbani Mukherjee, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and other women as she performed a slow dance in front of the deity.

Rani Mukerji Lits Up Durga Puja Pandal With Her Performance – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rani Mukerji’s dance video went viral in no time. Her fans and followers swamped the comment section with love and appreciation. They also dropped heart-eyes, heart and fire emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “All Bengali Beauties.” Another user wrote, “She is the queen of hearts😍 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Mai udar he thi aaj when they were dancing 😍Rani Mukerji is the queen 👑 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Indeed She is very beautiful ❤️ (sic).” Many users also wrote, “Khub Bhalo,” which translates to really nice in English.

Rani Mukerji was last seen on Saturday arriving at a pandal in a golden saree. She styled her hair in a lovely updo and accessorized with striking orange and maroon jewellery. The 90s queen not only posed for the paps but also clicked with her fans. Several Bollywood superstars have been there for a few days now at the North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations. Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, and Sumona Chakravarti are a few of them. The weekend festivities included Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Jaya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly, Munmun Dutta, and many others.

Rani Mukerji most recently appeared in the courtroom drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh also appeared in the movie. The movie is inspired by the actual story of an Indian couple whose children were forcibly taken away from them by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

