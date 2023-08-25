Home

Rani Mukerji Hails Mardaani Franchise For Shattering ‘Glass-Ceiling’: ‘My Vision For Women in Cinema’

Rani Mukerji hailed her action-thriller Mardaani franchise for shattering the 'glass ceiling' as it complies by her 'vision for women in cinema'.

Rani Mukerji Hails Mardaani Franchise For Shattering ‘Glass Ceiling’: Rani Mukerji is the only Bollywood actress to have a franchise with a titular character to her credit with Mardaani. Rani, known for her versatility was praised for her cop-thriller franchise for her soulful portrayal of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Recalling her experience on working in Mardaani and Mardaani 2, Rani said, “I’m very proud of the Mardaani franchise. As an actor, I have tried to project women very differently through my films. I realised I could contribute towards showcasing women as real agents of change for society to look at.” She further added, “I have tried to show women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous, go-getters who are uncompromising, feisty and upright individuals. Mardaani fits into my vision for women in cinema aptly and because of this synergy, I think I have been able to give 200 percent to this character.”

RANI MUKERJI FEELS SHE IS SIMILAR TO HER MARDAANI CHARACTER SHIVANI SHIVAJI ROY

Rani feels there is a lot of similarity between her Mardaani character, Shivani Shivaji Roy and how she is in real life. The actress opined, “Shivani and I are the same. There is no difference. I have never let anyone tell me how to lead my life and I have fought all my battles by myself. Shivani Shivaji Roy is exactly the same. Maybe this is why people love the franchise and my character so much because I’m actually playing myself through this cop.”

RANI MUKERJI CALLS MARDAANI GLASS-CEILING SHATTERING FRANCHISE

The Mardaani franchise is truly a game-changer for Indian cinema. It subverts gender-norms and shows how a woman can deliver huge box office hits all by herself and commander a franchise that keeps growing with time! Rani also pointed out, “Mardaani franchise is quite a glass-ceiling shattering one as it’s a blockbuster franchise with a woman as the lead. I hope the success of this franchise will help in many more films being made with women at the forefront.”

