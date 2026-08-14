Rani Mukerji in tears as she receives Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026- Watch video

With a career spanning nearly three decades, actress Rani Mukerji has played several memorable and challenging characters across genres. She was honoured with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/rani-mukerji-in-tears-as-she-receives-honorary-doctorate-from-la-trobe-university-at-iffm-2026-watch-video-8501683/ Copy

Rani Mukerji receives Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University (PC-Instagram)

Rani Mukerji had an emotional moment in Melbourne on Friday as she was honoured with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University. The recognition was presented to the actor during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 on August 14, celebrating her three-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema and her work beyond films. Rani appeared visibly overwhelmed as her achievements were being spoken about during the ceremony. The actor became teary-eyed and struggled to hold back her emotions before accepting the honour with a smile. The special ceremony was held at The Edge in Melbourne as part of IFFM 2026.

The honorary doctorate recognises not just Rani’s contribution as an actor but also her involvement in conversations around education, women’s empowerment, children’s welfare and social responsibility. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Rani has played several memorable and challenging characters across genres.

Watch Rani Mukerji getting emotional:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Speaking about the honour, Mukerji said, “Thank you, La Trobe University, for embracing not just an actor from India, but the power of Indian cinema itself. When I entered the film industry as a teenager, I had no roadmap! I was simply trying to do my job in the best way possible. I wasn’t trying to make history or become a symbol. For me, cinema is the language through which we understand people, celebrate them, and root for those who inspire us. Little did I know then that one day my films, the women I have portrayed and the characters I have championed would travel across continents and cultures, and connect so organically with all of you,” in a press statement.

Rani Mukerji’s contribution to Indian cinema

Rani made her acting debut as a teenager with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997 and went on to become one of the most celebrated actors of her generation. From Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya and Hum Tum to Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she has consistently taken on varied roles.

She has also featured in popular films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Dil Bole Hadippa! and Talaash.

Rani’s performances in films such as Black, Hichki, Mardaani and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway have particularly been praised for portraying complex women and addressing important social issues.

With this honour, Rani has become the second Indian film personality after Shah Rukh Khan to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Langeh also expressed her happiness over Rani receiving the recognition, calling it a special moment for the festival and a fitting tribute to the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema.