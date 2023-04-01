Home

Entertainment

Rani Mukerji Opens Up on Daughter Adira Being Premature: ‘I Was Really Hyper…’

Rani Mukerji Opens Up on Daughter Adira Being Premature: ‘I Was Really Hyper…’

Rani Mukerji for the first time talked about her daughter Adira and revealed in a chat show that she was born prematurely.

Rani Mukerji Opens Up on Daughter Adira Being Premature ‘I Was Really Hyper…’

Actress Rani Mukerji, for the first time, spoke about her and Adi Chopra’s first child, their daughter Adira. In a chat show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani talks about Adira’s premature birth. The Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress shared about the feeling of being a mother and how life changes when you give importance to someone else. Rani also said that after her daughter’s birth her priorities have changed and her world revolves around her now. She told Kareena, “I think what happens to women when they become mothers is that there’s something in us that changes immediately. The minute you see the baby out of your system and you look at that baby’s face, you suddenly realise that you’re not important anymore. There’s somebody else more important than you. It’s the first time in our lives that we realise we love somebody more than ourselves. When that moment happened in my life, for me, there was nothing more important than my child”

Rani spoke about Adira’s delivery, “Also in my case, my daughter is premature, so she came to me two months before her due time. She was like really tiny. I was really hyper, stressed and as a mother, your motherly instinct kicks in. She was in the NICU for about 7 days, when she was supposed to be there for 15 days. But luckily with god’s grace all the parameters that a baby needs to do, Adira just kicked in.”

You may like to read

Rani had come to Kareena’s talk show What Women Want to promote her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Rani Mukerji married producer-director Aditya Chopra in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Adira a year later. The couple is private and both of them are not on social media.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.