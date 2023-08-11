Rani Mukerji Pours Her Heart Out on Suffering Miscarriage During Covid-19 Pandemic

Home

Rani Mukerji recently opened up about suffering miscarriage during Covid-19 pandemic and the feeling of loss while shooting for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji Reveals She Had Miscarriage in 2020: Rani Mukerji recently revealed about suffering miscarriage during her second pregnancy in 2020. The actress opened up on losing her baby during Covid 19 pandemic and how it emotionally impacted her. Rani is always reserved when it comes to her personal life and rarely expresses herself in the media. This is the first time she has opened up about such a sensitive and private aspect of her life. The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress also spoke about how the emotions of the lead protagonist in her recent film has a deep connect with her personal loss.

In a serious interaction at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.” She further added, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through.”

Rani is married to film director and producer Aditya Chopra. She recently featured in the documentary The Romantics, based on the life of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra and how his son Aditya took over his legacy.

