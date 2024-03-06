Home

Rani Mukerji Recalls The Tough Time Husband Aditya Chopra Faced Before ‘Pathaan’ Came And Changed Everything For YRF

Rani Mukerji says she saw her husband, Aditya Chopra staying calm and composed in the middle of a huge turmoil that YRF was facing because he had faith in the movies he was making.

Rani Mukerji on Aditya Chopra and YRF

Rani Mukerji’s statements have been going viral online. The actor recently spoke about the change in viewership pattern post-pandemic and how her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra grappled with these changes after a slew of failures. Rani was present at FICCI Frames 2024 when she mentioned her husband and the iconic production house that the family owns – YRF. She recalled the time when she saw Aditya putting blind faith in his films and waiting for them to be released after the COVID lockdown despite numerous offers from various OTT platforms.

The popular actor who garnered all the acclaim for her performance in the film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway last year, highlighted how there’s been a huge shift in the audience’s taste and acceptance at the Box Office. She talked about ‘Pathaan‘ which was released last year in January to an unprecedented response at the ticket window. The actor said it was with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer that YRF finally saw itself coming out of the long slump of failures. She said, “Adi [Aditya Chopra] had these big films waiting to be released but the pandemic happened and they were stalled. The films had to sustain the cost incurred in their making and filmmakers were under tremendous pressure to release them on OTT.”

Rani said she saw her husband maintaining his calm through all this turmoil and keeping his faith in the movies he had backed. “I saw my husband calm and composed. He said, these movies we made for theatres for audiences to enjoy so I will release them in theatres. He was offered huge money on OTT but he took a brave call and decided to wait. When these films were released, all flopped! The way the audience watched content around the pandemic and post that changed overnight,” she said.

Rani went ahead to thank God for finally making ‘Pathaan’ happen. She said it was a testament to the fact that when God gives, He gives in abundance. “All his films failed at the box office and everyone was in depression as it was a huge commercial setback. The conviction that Adi stood by, we thought some divine intervention would happen and he would be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, but that didn’t happen. Nothing worked for us until Pathaan happened. That film changed everything for Yash Raj films. Bhagwaan jab deta hai chappad faad ke deta hai (When God gives, he does so in abundance)! He just tests your courage. Adi had that courage and I salute that,” she explained.

Pathaan stands as one of the biggest Bollywood films ever with a giant collection of over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. It was SRK’s comeback on the big screen five years after the failure of Zero in 2018.

