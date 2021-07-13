Mumbai: Actor and host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Priyanka Singha have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their baby boy on Monday, July 12. 4-year-old Kainaat gets a little brother! The Roadies judge took to his Instagram to announce the good news and shared a picture of his newborn’s red jersey with a matching pair of shoes. While sharing the post, he captioned it as, “#satnamwaheguruੴ”. Rannvijay Singh’s family, colleagues, friends from the industry have poured in best congratulatory messages on the comment section. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Varun Sood, dropped heart emojis for him and also congratulated him.Also Read - Rannvijay Singha Opens Up About Roadies, Splitsvilla Being Scripted, Says 'We Are Not Well Equipped Or Skilled'

Neha wrote, "Yayyyy!!!! Best news ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Rann , Pri n Kai … @rannvijaysingha @priankasingha".

Nikhil commented: “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love ❤️ for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.”

Other celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary, Kishwer Merchant also wished him on the arrival of a new member in the family.

Rannvijay and Priyanka got married in the year 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Kainaat in January 2017. Recently, a couple of their friends hosted a beautiful baby shower in London and Rannvijay had shared pics from the event.

On the work front, Rannvijay Singha was last seen in Roadies and is currently hosting Splitsvilla 13 along with Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone. He has been ruling OTT platform with his hit series Sumer Singh Case Files Kaushiki, Girlfriends, Mismatched and Forbidden Love.

Our heartiest congratulations to Rannvijay Singha and Prianka!