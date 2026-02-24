Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence on Indias Got Latent controversy, reveals about John Abrahams support, He told me...

Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence on India’s Got Latent controversy, reveals about John Abraham’s support, ‘He told me…’

Ranveer Allahbadia opens up about the India’s Got Latent controversy, sharing how John Abraham supported him during the ordeal and what he advised him.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently opened up about one of the most challenging phases of his life, revisiting the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. He described the episode as a “kaand” and revealed that only a few people reached out in support during that turbulent time, with actor John Abraham being one of the key figures.

What did Ranveer say about the controversy?

In a candid conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan, Ranveer reflected on the period when his podcasting and online work came to a sudden halt. “My podcast was stopped after that. I had to bear a lot. I just pray to God to return me my work. I just wanted the opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot,” he shared.

The immense support of John Abraham and others

Farah Khan encouraged him, saying, “Never waste a good failure. Always work from it. Put your head down and work.” Ranveer added that John Abraham also reached out personally. “He told me to handle myself and said this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal also called during that time. I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy six-year podcasting journey. I’m just trying to move on; I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I’ve been successful,” he explained.

Also read: Farah Khan jokes about buying Antilia after visiting Ranveer Allahbadia’s lavish Mumbai home

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How did the controversy start?

The incident traces back to February last year when Ranveer appeared on the panel of India’s Got Latent alongside Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. During the show, his remarks about parents and sex triggered backlash. Multiple FIRs were filed against him and the other panelists, accusing them of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on a publicly accessible platform.

This controversy marked an unexpected pause in Ranveer’s career, but he emphasizes learning from the experience. The support from industry peers, including John Abraham and other celebrities, helped him regain focus. Today, Ranveer is channeling his energy into new content and projects, determined to move past the challenges of the previous year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.