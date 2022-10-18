Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen driving a bright blue luxurious Aston Martin worth Rs 3.9 crore at the Mumbai airport, was accused of using expired registration on social media. A video of Ranveer driving his favourite luxury car went viral as an online user accused the actor of driving when his licence expired. The user even went on to mention Mumbai police in his tweet and tagged them. The user wrote: “Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!” The date on Ranveer’s licence plate, according to the photo circulated on social media, is June 28, 2020.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Breaks Silence on Rumours of Trouble in Marriage With Ranveer Singh

Request @MumbaiPolice , @MTPHereToHelp to take cognisance against actor #RanveerSingh for driving Aston Martin with expired insurance. Insurance Nahi toh Next Time Tumhara Time Aayga” pic.twitter.com/eXqrrvyLw2 — Furkan Shaikh (@Furkanrshaikh) October 18, 2022



The Mumbai Police replied to the user that they have notified the Mumbai Traffic police. However, the actor has not commented.

With inputs from IANS