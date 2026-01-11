  • Home
Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ storms the box office; can it break Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ record?

Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ continues its dream run at the box office, inching closer to historic records even after 37 days in theatres.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has turned out to be much more than just another spy action film. Ever since its release, the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer has been creating waves at the box office, refusing to slow down even weeks after its theatrical debut. With powerful action sequences, gripping music and a solid ensemble cast, the film has managed to keep audiences hooked and theatres buzzing.

Even after more than a month in cinemas, Dhurandhar remains the top choice for moviegoers, proving that strong content and word-of-mouth can outshine even the biggest new releases.

Why is ‘Dhurandhar’ unstoppable at the box office?

One of the biggest talking points around the film is Akshaye Khanna’s performance. From his viral dance clips to amusing reels centred around Indian spies in Pakistan, social media is flooded with content inspired by his character. Interestingly, the release of big films starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and even Prabhas’ The Raja Saab has failed to dent Dhurandhar’s earnings.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, adding depth and star power to the narrative. Together, the cast has delivered a gripping cinematic experience that continues to pull crowds to theatres.

How much has the film earned so far?

As of early January 2026, Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection has reached around Rs 1269 crore, placing it firmly among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. A major chunk of this success has come from India itself.

In just 37 days, the film has earned close to Rs 997 crore gross in India, with net collections estimated between Rs 794 crore and Rs 845 crore. Notably, the film has also surpassed the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, a significant milestone considering the massive expectations surrounding that release.

What about overseas collections?

Internationally too, Dhurandhar has performed impressively, earning around Rs 272 crore, which roughly translates to 32 million dollars. This strong overseas response has further boosted the film’s total numbers.

Can ‘Dhurandhar’ beat ‘Dangal’?

At present, the all-time box office rankings see Dangal at the top, followed by Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR, and now Dhurandhar at the fifth position. Aamir Khan’s Dangal had earned between Rs 1968 crore and Rs 2200 crore worldwide, with a massive share coming from China.

To dethrone Dangal, Dhurandhar will need to earn another Rs 704 crore to Rs 936 crore. While the task is tough, the film’s steady performance suggests that breaking records may not be entirely out of reach.

For now, Dhurandhar stands tall as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest success stories, one that could still rewrite box office history.

