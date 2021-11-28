New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are in the capital and filmed a song from their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at Qutub Minar, which is being choreographed by Farah Khan. A series of BTS pictures of the two with Karan Johar went viral from Qutub Minar. A source from the team told, “This is the second phase of Delhi schedule. Before this, we had a schedule in October. As of now, the schedule is till December 12, and we are planning to cover multiple locations across NCR.”Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Farah Khan-Karan Johar To Choreograph For Sangeet Ceremony, Deets Inside

Pics of Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra also went viral from the location. The source further said, “Jaya Bachchan is also a part of the film”. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Transformation As Kapil Dev For 83 Will Leave You Excited | New Poster

A few days ago, the team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was spotted filming at Cyber City in Gurgaon, where a whole stretch was barricaded to facilitate the shoot. The source added, “We have already completed our shoot at Qutub Minar and Lajpat Nagar. In Delhi, it is a mix of indoor and outdoor locations. The shoot is scheduled at three-four hotels in areas like central Delhi and Vasant Kunj and at residential buildings in Noida.