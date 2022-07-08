The latest update from the sets of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar is that, the upcoming song shoot which was scheduled to take place in Austria has been cancelled. Earlier it was reported that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were headed to Austria to shoot a special song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani but now, there’s been a change in plan.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Calls Uorfi Javed A 'Fashion Icon' On Koffee with Karan 7, Check Out Alia Bhatt's Reaction- Watch Video

According to an etimes report, Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy recently is likely to return to India this weekend. An industry source told the website: “The plan to shoot the song has been cancelled. Perhaps the production team will soon take a decision on whether the same song will be shot in India.” The source further did not confirm what led to the change in production schedule, but Ranveer Singh who left for a holiday in the USA with his wife Deepika Padukone, to celebrate his is also expected to be back in Mumbai by this weekend. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wishes 'Soon-To-Be Dadi' Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post, Mommy-To-Be Shares An Unseen Pic From Her Haldi Ceremony

Alia who was earlier in London is currently in Portugal to shoot some portion of her Hollywood film. The etimes report, stated that Alia will probably, make her way home now and now it remains to be seen, when, where and how will this special song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani be shot. Also Read - On Koffee with Karan 7, Alia Bhatt Reveals She Is Still Friends With Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Exes