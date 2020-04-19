Indians are in awe after Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain was lit up in Tricolour on Friday. Many celebrities took to social media to salute to Switzerland for their effort to show solidarity towards India during the desperate times of coronavirus. Ranveer Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland, took to Insstagram to share the stunning picture of illuminated Swiss Alps and wrote, “Switzerland’s most famous mountain – the @zermatt.matterhorn lit up in the glorious Indian Tricolour. A message of solidarity and hope… A tribute to the indomitable human spirit Light Art by @gerryhofstetter and @gabrielperren #inlovewithswitzerland @myswitzerlandin.” Also Read - Netizens Trend #Switzerland After Matterhorn Mountain Illuminated in Tricolour to Show Solidarity to India, Say 'Proud Moment'

South Indian popular actor Allu Arjun called it a ‘touching gesture’ and shared the picture on Twitter. He tweeted, “Thank you Switzerland 🇨🇭 especially Zermatt for showing solidarity for India 🇮🇳 in its fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic . Never thought I would see Matterhorn is Tricolours . Very Touching Gesture. Thank you for the love . INDIA @zermatt_tourism @MySwitzerland_e #Matterhorn.”



Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to share the picture of the illuminated mountain and wrote, “So beautiful.”

Katrina Kaif also shared the viral picture on her Instagram stories.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a long post and captioned it, “The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland’s landmark peak the Matterhorn this morning, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times! Thank you @anantgoenka2 for sharing this. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 #JaiHind ©️ Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter & photo by Gabriel Perren Photo courtesy: Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan Swissnex India.”



Earlier, the tourist organisation Zermatt Matterhorn took to its Facebook wrote to share the mesmerising picture and wrote, “As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Corona crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians.” (sic)

The Alps was lighted by light artist Gerry Hofstetter and he projected onto the 14,692-foot tall peak on the Swiss Alps and the picture was clicked by Gabriel Perren.