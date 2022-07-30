Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone at Mijwan 2022: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have set the internet ablaze with their latest pictures on social media. The couple walked on the ramp last night for designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The celebrity couple exuded grace, elegance and love as Ranveer kissed his ladylove and walked hand-in-hand at the star-studded event.Also Read - From Gauri Khan To Nora Fatehi B-Town Celebs DAZZLE At Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show With Deepika & Ranveer- SEE PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s adorable PDA at the event:

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone’s Regal Look:

Ranveer Singh was spotted wearing a sherwani and a long jacket with black and white embroidery. He had his hair pulled back into a tidy ponytail. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, exuded royalty in her golden lehenga along with a lengthy cape attached to it. Her hair was flawlessly done, and the couple accessorized with statement-making jewellery to complete their look.

Watch Ranveer-Deepika’s viral videos from the event:

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi, Ishaan Khatter, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Genelia D’souza were among the famous people spotted in the crowd at the fashion show that Shabana Azmi organized in collaboration with her non-profit organization Mijwan Welfare Society.

