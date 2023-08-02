Home

Ranveer Singh And His Nana Dance to ‘Jhumka Gira Re’, The Cutest Video Thing to Watch on Internet

Ranveer Singh's Dance Video With His 93-Year-Old Nana is The Cutest Thing to Watch on Internet. Both of Them Grooved to 'Jhumka Gira Re' Song From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been capturing the hearts of the audience with its stellar performances, engaging storyline, filmy drama, and glitzy glam. While the movie itself is receiving accolades, Ranveer recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into his personal life, showcasing the special bond he shares with his maternal grandfather (Nana).

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, charismatic actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans to a series of pictures and video clips featuring himself and his beloved nanaji. The first picture shows Ranveer and his nanaji posing together, both donning ‘Team Rocky’ t-shirts, clearly displaying their excitement and support for the film. The second slide in the carousel post features the duo joyfully dancing to the iconic Bollywood song “Jhumka Gira Re,” exuding pure happiness and family bonding.

However, the highlight of the post was undoubtedly the third slide, where Ranveer’s nanaji can be seen playfully saying, “Tikki choro tequila lao,” adding a touch of humour to the delightful moments shared between the two. The actor affectionately captioned the post, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing,” showcasing his admiration and love for his grandfather.

Watch Ranveer Singh and his grandfather’s cute video here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

RRKPK, a film directed by Karan Johar and features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in supporting roles. The movie has also made a significant impact on the global stage, surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide collections. In India, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, crossed Rs 60 crore on day 5 at the box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Watch this space for more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

