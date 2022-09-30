Ranveer Singh And Kili Paul Burn The Stage: Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to surprise his fans. The actor’s swagger, flamboyance, charisma and high-on-energy performances always makes his fans go gaga over the actor. The actor recently attended an event in Mumbai and also performed on several songs. In no time his performance as a surprise visit at Meta Creator Day event went viral as his performances were shared on social media by various fan handles. The actor even burned the floor by composing rap along with internet sensation Kili Paul who is recently in Mumbai.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Makes BIG Revelation About His Nude Photo, Says It’s ‘Morphed’ – Read Full Statement

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO OF RANVEER SINGH PERFORMING TO APNA TIME AAYEGA:

RANVEER SINGH PERFORMS WITH KILI PAUL

Ranveer can be seen saying his famous line Kya Bolti Public from Gully Boy and he even sang his popular rap song Apna Time Aayega from the movie. Tanzanian Instagram star Kili Paul joined him on-stage. The duo danced on the stage as the audiences cheered for them. In his usual style Ranveer jumped form the stage and sang among the crowd. His fans were overwhelmed on being joined by their favourite star at the event. Ranveer donned a pink T-shirt, matching jacket and pants. He completed his look with quirky sunglasses. Ranveer even hugged Kili as the duo performed together at the event. Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair were also present among audiences. Also Read - Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev Announced - Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone in Ayan Mukerji's Astra-Verse Sequel?

CHECK OUT RANVEER SINGH’S VIDEO WOTH KILI PAUL SHARED BY PHOTOGRAPHER VIRAL BHAYANI:

Recently, Kili shared a picture from flight on his Instagram handle as he held an Indian flag and a Tanzanian flag. He wrote, “See u tonight INDIA (pushpin emoji) Mumbai.”

Kili shot to fame along with his sister Neema, for lip-syncing to Bollywood songs. The social media star had currently, 4.2 million Instagram followers.

For more updates on Ranveer Singh and Kili Paul, check out this space at India.com.