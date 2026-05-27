Ranveer Singh banned: FWICE responds strongly to Sanjay Gupta’s reaction, brings up Mumbai Saga case: ‘Jab Jackie Shroff…’

A heated exchange has emerged after FWICE reacted sharply to comments made by Sanjay Gupta regarding the action against Ranveer Singh, reviving earlier industry debates linked to Mumbai Saga.

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FWICE reacts on Sanjay Gupta ban (PC: Twitter)

A fresh controversy has erupted in Bollywood after filmmaker Sanjay Gupta commented on the ongoing dispute related to Ranveer Singh and the action taken by FWICE. Sanjay Gupta questioned the logic behind the situation and later his remark quickly triggered a strong response from FWICE, which has now turned the conversation into a wider industry debate involving past incidents and old production issues. The discussion has also brought renewed attention to earlier film disputes, including Mumbai Saga.

What did Sanjay Gupta say about the Ranveer Singh row?

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently reacted to the ongoing situation surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar‘s Don 3 and the non-cooperation directive issued by FWICE. While he did not mention any names, his comment appeared to question the federation’s stand. He said, “What sense does it make?” which was widely interpreted as criticism of the decision taken in the actor’s case.

His statement quickly circulated on social media and drew attention from industry members who were already divided over the issue. The remark added fuel to an already heated debate about how film bodies handle disputes between actors and producers.

Also read: Viral Check: Ranveer Singh’s ‘purpose of life’ conversation with Sadhguru is not after Don 3’s controversy, the truth is…

FWICE hits back at Sanjay Gupta

Responding strongly to Sanjay Gupta’s comments, Ashok Dubey, who is the General Secretary of FWICE, defended the federation’s position. He referred to past industry incidents and cited the Mumbai Saga controversy to support his argument.

Speaking about the issue he said, “I want to ask Sanjay Gupta ji that when a few years back his film Mumbai Saga was being shot and jab Jackie Shroff ne aane se mana kar diya ye hi IFTDA aur federation ne hi mil ke problem solve karvaya tha. Where was this objection then?” His statement was aimed at highlighting what FWICE sees as inconsistency in criticism from industry voices when similar support was extended in the past.

Was Ranveer Singh actually banned?

FWICE officials clarified that Ranveer Singh has not been officially banned. Instead the body has issued a non cooperation directive which allows members of the federation to decide whether or not they wish to work with the actor. Ashok Dubey explained that the move is an internal decision and not a complete ban. He also warned that if such disputes continue it could lead to financial losses for filmmakers and producers across the industry.

He said, “Agar ye trend chalta raha to kaafi filmmaker aur producers nuksaan mein jaayenge. Humne kisi ko ban nahi kiya humne to non-cooperation bola hai federation ke members ka decision hai ye film body ka internal decision hai.”

Also read: Kaante director Sanjay Gupta makes shocking revelations, gets abused after praising Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, ‘I can’t believe…’

What happened during Mumbai Saga controversy?

The Mumbai Saga issue resurfaced during this debate. The film faced a production crisis when veteran actor Jackie Shroff unexpectedly stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts. This created a serious challenge for director Sanjay Gupta and the team. Industry bodies including IFTDA and FWICE stepped in to resolve the matter.

Eventually actor Mahesh Manjrekar replaced Jackie Shroff in the film. Despite the resolution the incident is now being referenced again in connection with the current dispute. The film starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal but it struggled at the box office and reportedly earned around Rs 22.29 crore due to the impact of pandemic restrictions.