Ranveer Singh Birthday: From Khilji to Jaskirat Singh Rangi, 12 iconic characters that showcase his incredible range

From Bajirao to Rocky Randhawa: Ranveer Singh's Most Memorable Characters Through the Years

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Ranveer Singh movies

Ranveer Singh has never believed in playing it safe. From lovable boy-next-door characters and passionate lovers to legendary warriors and terrifying villains, every role has showcased a new facet of his craft. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here’s revisiting the unforgettable characters that have cemented his place among the finest performers of this generation.

The Roles That Cemented Ranveer Singh’s Legacy as One of Bollywood’s Finest

1. Bittoo Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Ranveer’s debut as the loud, ambitious, and lovable Bittoo Sharma instantly made audiences take notice. His effortless comic timing, infectious energy, and natural screen presence announced the arrival of a promising new star. Even today, Bittoo remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved debut performances.

2. Ricky Bahl – Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Playing a smooth-talking conman required charm, wit, and versatility. Ranveer seamlessly transformed into multiple identities throughout the film, showcasing his ability to adapt to different personalities while keeping the audience entertained.

3. Varun Shrivastav – Lootera (2013)

One of the most soft performance of his career, Varun allowed Ranveer to display a quieter, deeply emotional side. His restrained portrayal of love, guilt, and redemption earned widespread critical acclaim and proved his versatility.

4. Ram– Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Ranveer brought passion, vulnerability, humor, and intensity to Ram, creating one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable romantic heroes. His chemistry and emotional depth made the character unforgettable.

5. Bajirao– Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Portraying the legendary Maratha warrior demanded both physical transformation and emotional gravitas. Ranveer embodied Bajirao’s courage, pride, and undying love with conviction, delivering one of the defining performances of his career.

6. Alauddin Khilji – Padmaavat (2018)

Fearless, terrifying, and utterly magnetic, Ranveer’s portrayal of Khilji became one of Bollywood’s most iconic villains. His complete immersion into the role, from body language to dialogue delivery, earned immense praise and showcased his willingness to push creative boundaries.

7. Murad Ahmed – Gully Boy (2019)

As the quiet, ambitious rapper fighting against societal limitations, Ranveer delivered one of his most authentic performances. Murad’s journey of finding his voice resonated deeply with audiences, making the character an inspiration for millions.

8. Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao – Simmba (2018)

Bringing together action, comedy, and emotion, Ranveer turned Simmba into one of commercial cinema’s most entertaining heroes. His larger-than-life performance balanced humor with heartfelt moments, making the character a fan favourite.

9. Rocky Randhawa – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

With Rocky, Ranveer reminded everyone of his unmatched comic timing and emotional sincerity. His flamboyant personality, impeccable comic delivery, and sensitive portrayal challenged stereotypes of masculinity while winning audiences across generations.

10. Kapil Dev – 83 (2021)

Stepping into the shoes of one of India’s greatest sporting icons was no easy task. Ranveer’s meticulous transformation into Kapil Dev—from his voice and mannerisms to his on-field presence—earned widespread appreciation for its authenticity and dedication.

11. Hamza – Dhurandhar (2025)

With Hamza, Ranveer entered an entirely new league. Intense, layered, and commanding, the character showcased his ability to lead a larger-than-life action spectacle while delivering emotional depth. Hamza quickly became the most iconic role in Indian cinema, marking a defining chapter in his career.

12. Jaskirat Singh Rangi – Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026)

Taking on dual shades through Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the origin story of Hamza, Ranveer elevated the franchise with two emotionally distinct yet interconnected performances. Seamlessly shifting between vulnerability, rage, and heroism, he demonstrated remarkable range, further cementing the Dhurandhar franchise as one of the biggest milestones of his career.

Each character has expanded his artistic range, proving his versatility across romance, drama, comedy, action, biopics, and larger-than-life cinema. As he celebrates another birthday, his filmography stands as a testament to an actor who refuses to repeat himself—one unforgettable character at a time.