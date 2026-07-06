Ranveer Singh birthday: From outsider to superstar, his journey through fame, controversies, and comebacks

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, here's a look at the actor's remarkable rise in Bollywood. From struggling to make a mark as an outsider to dealing with controversies surrounding his nude photoshoot, the recent Don 3 row and more, his journey has been anything but ordinary.

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Ranveer Singh turns 41 (PC: Twitter)

Few Bollywood stars have had a journey as strong and unpredictable as Ranveer Singh. Today, he is known as one of Hindi cinema’s most talented, energetic, and outspoken actors, but the road to success wasn’t always smooth. Long before blockbuster films, awards and sold-out audiences, Ranveer was trying to find his place in an industry where breaking in without family connections wasn’t easy.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ranveer’s love story with actor Deepika Padukone has also been in the headlines. The two fell in love while working on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, dated for some years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018, and have since become one of the industry’s most beloved power couples.

Over the years, his career has been filled with remarkable highs and equally headline-making moments. Whether it was opening up about an uncomfortable casting couch experience, facing criticism over his bold nude photoshoot, or finding himself at the centre of discussions surrounding Don 3, Ranveer has rarely stayed away from the spotlight. Through every challenge, however, he has continued to focus on his work, delivering memorable performances that have strengthened his place in Bollywood. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here’s a look Ranveer Singh’s journey that made him one of the industry’s biggest stars.

Ranveer Singh: From an outsider to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars

Unlike many actors who came from film families, Ranveer Singh built his career from the ground up. Before entering films, he worked in advertising and attended countless auditions while hoping for a breakthrough. That opportunity came in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat. His performance as Bittoo Sharma won over both critics and audiences, proving he was more than just a promising newcomer. He followed it up with films such as Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, and 83, establishing himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

His career reached a new peak with Adtiya Dhar directed Dhurandhar, which became the biggest blockbuster of his career. Ranveer’s powerful portrayal of the fearless protagonist earned widespread acclaim for its intensity and screen presence, while both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge shattered box office records by grossing over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The massive success of Dhurandhar further cemented his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and versatile leading stars.

Speaking about the casting couch experience

Ranveer Singh has openly acknowledged facing the casting couch during his initial three-and-a-half-year struggle in the industry. During one of his interviews, Ranveer revealed that he had experienced an uncomfortable meeting early in his career, where an individual allegedly suggested that success in Bollywood depended on being willing to “be smart“. The actor said he chose to walk away from the situation rather than compromise. The agent explicitly stated that to get ahead in showbiz, one had to be “smart and sexy”. He then directly asked for sexual compromises, pressuring Ranveer by saying things like, “Whoever is smart and sexy, they move ahead… Take, touch”. His comments sparked conversations about the challenges faced by newcomers trying to enter the film industry and added to the wider discussion around exploitation in entertainment.

Nude photoshoot that sparked Nationwide debate

In July 2022, Ranveer Singh grabbed headlines after posing for a nude photoshoot for an international magazine. While many celebrities defended the photographs as artistic expression, others criticised the shoot, leading to police complaints, and legal proceedings. Later in August 2022, the actor later told investigators that one of the images circulating online had allegedly been tampered with and morphed. The incident quickly became one of the most viral celebrity controversies of the year.

Death threats during Padmaavat

One of the most difficult phases of Ranveer Singh’s career came during the release of Padmaavat. The film faced widespread protests across the country over allegations of historical inaccuracies. Along with co-stars and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer received threats as tensions escalated before the film’s release. Despite the controversy, Padmaavat went on to become one of the biggest hits of his career and earned praise for his performance as Alauddin Khilji.

Apart from this, in 2026, Ranveer Singh received a Rs 10 crore extortion and death threat via a WhatsApp voice note sent from a United States phone number. The threat, which also targeted filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is suspected to originate from an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police increased security outside his residence.

The Don 3 controversy

The Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy erupted after the actor abruptly walked out of the Excel Entertainment project, directed by Farhan Akhtar, just three weeks before filming was scheduled to begin. Singh reportedly cited creative differences, production delays, and a lack of a finalized script, while producers claimed his last-minute exit caused massive financial setbacks, leading them to demand nearly Rs 45 crore in damages.

In response to the fallout, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) initially escalated the situation by issuing an industry-wide non-cooperation directive against Singh for skipping mediation meetings. However, following legal pushback from Singh’s team and interventions from actor bodies like Cine & TV Artistes’ Association and Federation of Western India Cine Employees withdrew the informal ban. This incident has since ignited a massive debate across Bollywood regarding contractual enforcement versus an artist’s creative freedom.

Ranveer Singh’s journey: A career defined by hard work

Despite the controversies that have surrounded him over the years, Ranveer Singh’s biggest strength has remained his dedication to acting. From historical dramas and commercial entertainers to sports biopics and musical dramas, he has consistently taken on varied roles and delivered memorable performances.

On his birthday, his journey serves as a reminder that success in Bollywood is not that easy like it seems. Through criticism, setbacks and constant public scrutiny, Ranveer Singh has continued to reinvent himself, proving why he remains one of the industry’s most hardworking and talented stars.