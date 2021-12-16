Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently clicked at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The hot and dashing couple looked their best at the Saudi Arabia’s festival. We know Ranveer and Deepika’s fashion sense is impeccable! They have aced every event so effortlessly and here, again the man and wife were seen rocking the event in the not so usual outfits. Ranveer wore a brown velvet suit from Gucci whereas Deepika picked a pink stylish frill gown with dramatic shoulders. In the pictures that Deepika shared on her Instagram, the diva looked like she could give the goddess of beauty, a run for her money. She completed the look with diamond earrings that had a hint of blue. Her nude makeup only enhanced her look multifold. Her hair was done in a careless bun and not to miss her wide smile.Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Deepika and Ranveer came to Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah to promote their film 83. They were joined by Kapil Dev, Romi Bhatia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Darling Alia Bhatt Recreates Poo's Prom Rating Scene From K3G With Ranveer Singh Ft. Ibrahim Ali Khan | Watch

Have a look at the photos of Ranveer-Deepika from last night:

A few days ago, the trailer of the film 83 was released. Starring Ranveer as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, the film narrates the journey of India’s win against West Indies in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and the trailer does justice to the emotions, the passion and the anticipation. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a cricket drama, based on the extraordinary true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unbelievable. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 24 as the big Christmas release this year.

Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Prabhas 'Join Hands' In First Scene of Project K | Watch