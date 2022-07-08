Internet sensation Urfi Javed aka Uorfi was recently lauded by ace Hollywood designer Harris Reed, and now looks like she has found a new admirer in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh who is himself known for his sartorial fashion choices. Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt appeared as special guests on the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 which was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday night (July 7).Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Shoot For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Cancelled- Deets Inside

During the rapid-fire segment on show, Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh “whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly,” to which Ranveer answered, “Urfi Javed.” When Karan reverted saying, “Cause she is in new cuts,” Ranveer said, “yeah, she is a fashion icon.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wishes 'Soon-To-Be Dadi' Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post, Mommy-To-Be Shares An Unseen Pic From Her Haldi Ceremony

And as Ranveer took Uorfi's name his fellow guest and actress Alia Bhatt looked confused and kept a straight face and later burst into laughter

Ranveer Singh Calls Uorfi Javed ‘Fashion Icon’

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed often grabs attention with her bold and bizarre choice of outfits. Interestingly, even after being massively trolled several times, Uorfi remains unfazed by the comments and remains to be in social media trends.

Paparazzi favourite, Uorfi Javed took the social media by storm with her jaw dropping looks ever since she got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT show last year, just after a week of her stay in the controversial show.

From being one of the most googled Asians of the year, Uorfi recently became the 57th most searched celebrity on Google beating Kangana Ranaut and Kiara Alia Advani reportedly.

We wonder how Uorfi would react to Ranveer calling her a ‘fashion icon on Karan Johar’s show.’?