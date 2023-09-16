Home

Ranveer Singh Can’t Stop Gushing Over Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Pic

From dancing to 'Chaleya' song together to praising each other, the two definitely dished out BFF goals to the fans at the event.

Deepika planting a kiss on SRK’s cheek.

In the world of Indian cinema, triumph is often elusive. But for Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan, victory has become an everyday reality. His latest creation Jawan has raked in huge numbers and taken the box office by storm, surpassing all records. The superstar has not only been ruling hearts of audiences but also his friends. And it is not unknown that Deepika Padukone tops the chart. She has been one of SRK’s closest friends in the industry since their Om Shanti Om days.

Recently, during the success event of Jawan in Mumbai, the duo interacted with the media and needless to say, their bond that reflected on stage in several ways stole the show. From dancing to the foot-tapping ‘Chaleya’ song together to praising each other, the two definitely dished out BFF goals to fans.

Deepika Padukone Gives A Peck On SRK Cheeks

Following the event, Deepika dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle flaunting her look. The actress appeared breathtakingly gorgeous in a white chiffon sari with a black sequin border, paired with a halter-neck blouse. She enhanced her look with a pair of earrings and a sleek bun.

No doubt, the first three images made fans go goga over her. However, what caught everyone’s eyeballs was the last photo in her post which featured King Khan. The image showed Deepika planting a kiss on SRK’s cheek and the moment is certainly awe-dorable.

Take a look here:



Like her fans, Deepika Padukone’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh too couldn’t hold himself back and commented on her post. He wrote, “Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai, Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai Hooo000000oooooo.”

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Post

Soon after the diva shared the photos, fans flocked to the comment section with praises and heartfelt comments.

A fan wrote, “Shahrukh was right when he said aankhon mein Teri ajab si ajab si adayein hai.” Another chimed in, “It’s the last one for us too, queen and king.” An individual wrote, “The last pic got me insane.” “Gorgeous you, #deepikapadukone,” wrote another.

