Ranveer Singh in kurta pyjama: Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with his nude pictures for a magazine and now, he appeared fully dressed up in his latest appearance in the media. The actor, who is known for his quirky fashion statements, wore a simple kurta-pyjama with a Jawahar jacket as he accepted an award at an event in Mumbai on Monday.Also Read - John Abraham's Cheeky Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Lots of Edited Portion From Dostana...'

Ranveer’s photos in a fully covered-up look have gone viral on the internet, leaving the fans in a tizzy. This is the actor’s first appearance after the nude photoshoot that invited both criticism and appreciation for him on social media. In the fresh pictures on the internet, Ranveer is seen rocking a ponytail with his traditional look. Also Read - Ranveer Singh on Flaunting His Naked Self: ‘I'm So Hungry For Work…’

Check out Ranveer Singh’s pictures in Kurta-pyjama after nude photoshoot:

The fans, meanwhile, didn’t stop pulling his leg on social media. Many fans highlighted how it’s ironic for him to come fully dressed-up days after going completely nude for the camera. One Instagram user wrote, “Haaaaaa!!!! Kapde Kyu pehne 😆 (sic),” another user wrote, “Kapron mein kitna pyara lag rha hai (sic).”

Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar and is slated for release in February next year. Various reports suggest that he has also bagged a film with Om Raut who’s currently busy directing Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Your thoughts on Ranveer’s fully-covered look?