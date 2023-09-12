Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Congratulates PM Modi On India’s Successful G20 Presidency: ‘Uniting Nations For Brighter Future’

Ranveer Singh Congratulates PM Modi On India’s Successful G20 Presidency: ‘Uniting Nations For Brighter Future’

India took over the presidency for G20 Summit back in December 2022 at the event held in Bali. The country will be holding on to the G20 presidency till the end of November this year.

Ranveer Singh congratulates PM Modi. (Image Credits: Instagram)

India has added another feather to its cap after a successful G20 presidency. Many Bollywood celebrities congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this latest achievement. Most recently, Ranveer Singh took to the story section of his Instagram account and shared a picture of PM Modi from the G20 Summit. The post was accompanied by the caption, “Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone’s Congratulatory Post For PM Modi

You may like to read

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone also shared an Insta story praising PM Modi, “Congratulations on hosting a ground-breaking G20 Summit! A remarkable accomplishment, showcasing our nation’s potential to the world. A true testament to our ability to mobilize global action, strengthen solidarity and lead the way to a brighter future.” She further dropped a picture of the flags of all the G20 nations.

Aside from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan also penned a congratulatory post for the Prime Minister. The actor wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The recently held summit took place at Bharat Mandapam at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2023 at the summit in Bali. We will continue to hold on to the G20 presidency till the end of November this year.

Ranveer Singh’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3 in his kitty. The third installment in the Don franchise is expected to be released in 2025. Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan from the first two dramas, Don and Don 2 in his next. The leading lady of the sequel has not been announced till now. The role of the female lead has originally been essayed by Priyanka Chopra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES