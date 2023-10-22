Home

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone And The Case of Wedding Video ft. Koffee With Karan Season 8

Karan Johar's first esteemed guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8 are reportedly going to be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. And there's something about their wedding video you should know!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan Season 8

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going to glam up the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The duo is expected to be the first guests on the show and there’s another interesting update about them that’s making the audience excited. A report in Hindustan Times states that Ranveer-Deepika are going to show their wedding video for the first time ever.

The fans would notice that while the couple has shared a lot of inside photos from their Italy wedding in five years, there’s no video of their special day available online. On Koffee With Karan Season 8, the duo will go on to show more lovely moments from their cozy wedding at Lake Como. Ranveer and Deepika had their family members and close friends fly to Italy for a few days of cultural wedding celebrations that looked dreamy in all their pictures.

The new season of the Karan Johar-hosted show premieres on Disney+Hotstar on October 2. The episode’s promo featuring Ranveer and Deepika will be out soon and will add more to the buzz around the season. Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan among others are expected to grace the couch in the season.

Meanwhile, Deepika is going to be seen in her first-ever cop avatar as she joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe last week as Shakti Shetty. The actor’s first look poster was released by the film’s team on social media and she looked absolutely fearsome yet quirky at the same time. This is going to be the fifth time that Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing the big screen as the former is already a part of Shetty’s cop universe via Simmba.

Are you excited to see Ranveer and Deepika together on Koffee With Karan 8? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the OTT show!

