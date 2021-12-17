Dubai: After wowing the audience at the world premiere of their film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, team 83 reached Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to promote their film in the most unique way possible. Helmed by director Kabir Khan, ’83’ revolves around India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team. A video has been going rounds on social media in which team 83 including Ranveer, Deepika Padukone, Kabir, his wife Mini Mathur, and more could be seen enjoying a gala time while watching Ranveer as Kapil Dev on Burj Khalifa.Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Bright Pink Ruffle Gown From 83 Promotions Totally Reminds us of Her Cannes 2018 Look - Which One's Better?

Ranveer and Deepika, along with Kabir and his wife Mini made a grand appearance at the Jeddah Film Festival. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film. Also Read - Ranveer Singh in Brown And Deepika Padukone in Pink Promote 83 in Style at Red Sea Film Festival, Jeddah | See Pics

Interestingly, Deepika will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife in 83, which will hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

What else caught fans’ attention was how Deepika kept staring adorably at her husband during the screening. Not to miss was the couple’s fashion game that they totally aced. Ranveer chose a glitzy golden ensemble inclusive of a metallic gold high neck tee paired with scintillating yellow trousers. On the other hand, Deepika looked her fashion best in a red short dress paired with the same colour stockings and pumps. She also tied her hair in a red coloured ruffle headband.

On Wednesday, the film received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.