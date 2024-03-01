Home

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share their first look from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Ranveer-Deepika at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stick to the theme as they debut their first look from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The couple took to social media to drop stunning photos of their look from the first function. The duo chose contrasting black and white to drop one of the most memorable looks of their lives as a couple. While Ranveer wore a white three-piece suit, Deepika decked up in a black frock with a lovely bow in her hair exuding vintage English vibes.

The soon-to-be-mom further styled her plain black dress with a strand of emerald and diamond necklace and a matching pair of drop earrings. Ranveer added some colour to his look via his colourful red shades. The two complimented each other well in their striking avatars at the star-studded first evening of celebration in a three-day festivity of Anant and Radhika‘s union.

Apart from Ranveer-Deepika, almost the entire film industry has descended in Jamnagar to take part in the pre-wedding festivities of the next power couple of the country. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and the rest of the who’s who of the film industry are already present at the venue.

This is also the evening when international pop icon Rihanna will be performing in the last act of the function. The dress code for the day is ‘elegant cocktail’ and while Ranveer-Deepika totally slay in their respective looks, it will be interesting to see how other celebs take a note of the evening and bring their best on the floor. Stay tuned!

