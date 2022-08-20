Ranveer Deepika Griha Pravesh Puja: Bollywood’s most celebrated couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bought a lavish vacation property in Alibaug. The couple performed a private Griha Pravesh Puja at their home in Alibaug with their immediate family. Singh shared some lovely pictures on Instagram stories to give glimpses of the Griha Pravesh. As per reports, Ranveer and Deepika’s villa in Alibaug is said to cost Rs 22 crore. The duo completed their registration formalities at the municipal registrar’s office on September 13.

In the pictures, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen performing the havan while dressed in white. In front of them are portraits of their ancestors. The couple is holding hands in one of the pictures but none include faces. They can be seen opening the gates to their house in another picture. Ranveer added a home and an evil eye emoji to his post instead of a caption for the images.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Griha Pravesh Puja:

The couple’s residence is a 2.25-acre property with 18,000 square feet of built-up space in Alibaug, according to MoneyControl. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom, and kitchen bungalow is located in the Mapgaon village on 9,000 sq m of land. This will serve as Deepika and Ranveer’s vacation or second house. The couple is currently residing in the Prabhadevi neighbourhood of Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. While, Deepika Padukone has the Fighter, Project K, and the remake of The Intern. She will also be seen alongside SRK in Pathaan.

Watch this space for more updates on Deepika and Ranveer!