Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Join Daddy Prakash Padukone in Stunning Black Outfits at ISH 2023. Check Their Viral Photos From The Event Here.

Ranveer-Deepika red carpet pics: Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours on Thursday evening in Mumbai. The duo looked fabulous in their matching black outfits. Joining them on the red carpet was Deepika’s father and badminton player Prakash Padukone. The trio took over the event in their handsome looks as they posed for the paparazzi.

The photos and videos of Ranveer-Deepika from the event are now going viral on social media. For the occasion, while he wore a sharp suit with a red pocket square and a white shirt, Deepika once again kept things classy in an all-black saree featuring golden embroidery (Sabyasachi?). She teamed it up with her signature collar-neckline blouse, golden earrings, hair tied in a bun, and heavily kohled eyes. She looked extremely graceful at the event.

This was Deepika’s first appearance after her historic debut at the Oscars this year. The actor walked as the presenter at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this year and looked vivacious in an all-black gown.

Ranveer-Deepika were joined by the likes of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Kusha Kapilla, and Shubhman Gill among others at the event. On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika are gearing up for their upcoming big-budget movies. While Ranveer has got Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline, Deepika has got several projects including Project K, Fighter, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan (cameo), Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, Singham Again, and Ramayana among others.

Your thoughts on Ranveer-Deepika’s black look though?

