Ranveer Singh recently celebrated his 37th birthday in the US with wife Deepika Padokone and the couple on Tuesday, shared a series of pictures and videos from the fun-filled trip. The Bollywood couple shared pictures and videos for fans on Instagram. Deepika captioned the post as: "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance. @ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."

In the first picture, Ranveer and Deepika are all cuddled up, the actor can be seen kissing his ladylove on her neck the next one is a video where Ranveer says, "Welcome to Deepika (Padukone) vs Wild." Ranveer also takes a jump in water in the next slow-mo clip while Deepika is seen smiling, playing with water and posing in front of a local restaurant in others.

Ranveer also shared two posts and wrote, "Love to Love You baby @deepikapadukone #birthday #photodump." In the first photo, Deepika can be seen kissing Ranveer, in another one, the two are posing on one cycle. Other photos feature beautiful scenic views and their footprints on the side of a beach. In the next few videos, Deepika and Ranveer are captured riding a bike. He also shared photos from his birthday dinner.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika returned back from US after celebrating the former’s birthday, the couple was spotted by the paps as they arrived walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, in another news, Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, recently signed a real estate agreement for Rs 119 crore and the actor is now the proud owner of a Quadraplex and 19 parking spaces in Bandra. With the deal, Ranveer will now also become Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour at the Bandstand in Bandra.