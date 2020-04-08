Obsessing over each other way beyond normal, Bollywood’s power jodi Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been going quite gaga over each other almost every day of the current COVID-19 quarantine. The duo have been polishing their cooking skills as they spend some quality time together and have even treated fans into a sneak-peek of their dinner nights and scrumptious dishes. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Recently, the lovebirds made fans double down with laughter as Ranveer shared a hilarious sketch featuring him and Deepika. While it had Ranveer as Mickey Mouse with a ponch, the sketch featured Deepika as Minnie Mouse and both of them had a kitchen essential in hand. Cracking up fans in a jiffy, Ranveer captioned the picture, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (The way top the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone (sic).” Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

The fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into a lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families and the Khans are no different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21-days of complete lockdown till April 14 in order to combat pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers, immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Joining the bandwagon are power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who recently announced their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund but have not revealed the amount.

On the professional front, Ranveer has been gearing up for Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and was scheduled to release on April 10 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.