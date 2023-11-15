Home

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s PDA Game Goes Strong as They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary in Brussels, See Pics

Ranveer-Deepika were spotted secretly celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The B-town duo are always up for their major couple goals. A Paparazzi took the opportunity to capture the B-town couple hanging out...

Actors and Bollywood’s most lovable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Brussels celebrating their fifth anniversary. The duo has always been the talk of the town. They were seen secretly celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The B-town duo are always up for their major couple goals. A paparazzi took the opportunity to capture the B-town couple hanging outa. Deepika and Ranveer flew to Belgium, Brussels to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The sneak-peek shot of the duo showed them seated next to one other on a couch.

Yes, I do, but not a very good one pic.twitter.com/a11XtYWzgv — Guy in London (@guy_in_london) November 14, 2023

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share an anniversary post for his wife Deepika Padukone. He wrote, “5 of ♾️ ! @deepikapadukone ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Ranveer and Deepika’s romance sparked in 2012, on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Ram-Leela. Their on-screen chemistry ignited rumors of off-screen romance, fans and paparazzi were quick to spot them particularly when they showed up together at events, award presentations, and photo shoots. Despite their decision to keep their relationship under the table, their on-screen connection triggered like wildfire and became the talk of the town.

Earlier, the couple shared a string of pictures from their shooting days. The duo penned the post, “10 years of RamLeela – the one that changed our lives .. in more ways than one!”

In that string of images shared by the power couple, there was one unusual picture of Deepika’s bruised feet wrapped up with bandages. It was a reminder showed the dedication put in by Deepika for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie.

The fans flooded the comment sections of the couple with nostalgia. A user wrote “An I can imagine you saying to your kinds, and this is how I met your mother, God bless.” (cis) Another fan wrote “Congratulations 5th anniversary of togetherness!! God bless you and protect you.” (cis) A third user wrote “My favourite movie and the people closest to my heart DEEPVEER”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The images also featured pictures of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Priyanka Chopra from the sets of Ram Leela shoot. The loving and intimate images highlighted the real-life connection between the duo, capturing fans and reigniting nostalgia for their on-screen romance.

On November 14, 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot. The couple have been dating for close to 10 years and are continuing to establish their relationship goals. Deep-Veer is known for their beautiful chemistry and heartwarming love connection, and their story starts from dating secretly at sets to tying the knot is nothing but a fairytale coming true.

