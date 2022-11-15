Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Wedding Anniversary: Actor Surprises Wifey With Flowers And Chocolates at Work – See Viral Pic

Ranveer Singh surprised Deepika Padukone at her workplace on their wedding anniversary. See what the actor did.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been one of the most adorable yet charming couple of Bollywood. The duo has clocked four years of their wedding anniversary and on that occasion actor Ranveer Singh gave a special surprise to wife-actor Deepika Padukone at her workplace. Taking to his instagram stories, Ranveer posted a picture clicked from behind and revealed that as her wife had to work on this day, he decided to surprise her.

In the picture, we can see Deepika sitting on the chair looking at a laptop. Tagging Deepika, he drew an arrow pointer at her. Ranveer wrote along with the picture “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office…” He also added, “Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen….”

Ranveer Singh Surprises Wifey Deepika Padukone on Their 4th Wedding Anniversary:

Ranveer and Deepika married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after dating for six years. The couple married in a traditional south Indian ceremony, followed by a north Indian wedding the next day. Only family members and close relatives attended the two-day wedding ceremony. The duo first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later they also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Wishing Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone a Very Happy Anniversary!