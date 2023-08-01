Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s BTS Video On Dhindhora Baje Re In BTS Video Is A Treat For Fans

Ranveer Singh’s BTS Video On Dhindhora Baje Re In BTS Video Is A Treat For Fans

A behind-the-scenes video of Ranveer Singh practicing the steps to Dhindhora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has gone viral.

Ranveer Singh practices for Dhindhora Baje Re. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to take the box office by storm. As movie buffs are enjoying this romantic comedy in cinema halls, a behind-the-scenes video from Karan Johar’s directorial has surfaced on social media. One of the most adored songs from the movie was Dhindhora Baje Re, where Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt can be seen flaunting their dancing prowess. Recently, a BTS clip of the Lootera actor practicing the steps of the song started doing the rounds on Instagram.

Trending Now

The video shared by the entertainment portal Glamour Alert shows Ranveer Singh donning the costume for Dhindhora Baje Re, including a red Anarkali-style kurta along with a matching churidar. The clip features him mastering the difficult steps of the track with fineness, along with the choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The video further hints that the practice session took place on the grand sets where the song sequence was eventually filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Alert (@glamouralertofficial)



Fans React To Ranveer Singh’s Video

In awe of Ranveer Singh’s dance moves, fans used the comment section to praise the actor. One Instagram user wrote, “Ranveer and Tota Chowdhury raised the class.” Others reacted with fire and clapping emojis.

Dhindhora Baje Re From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi have lent their voices to Dhindhora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The lyrics for the song have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Pritam has rendered the songs and background score for the movie. The number has been picturised on the leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The duo are dressed in red ethnic attires and seen celebrating Durga Puja.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after an almost seven-year-long gap. The film features a stellar cast with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury playing pivotal roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reached the cinema halls on July 28 and has received a phenomenal response at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark in four days. It is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration after their 2019 hit Gully Boy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES