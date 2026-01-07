Home

From Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: Top 24 films which had runtime of more than 3 hours, last one will surprise you, name is…

Explore Bollywood’s longest films, including Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Animal, and more. Discover their theatrical runtimes, and box office performances.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming film, Border 2, is set to redefine the theatrical experience on January 23, 2026, with massive reported runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Directed by Anurag Singh, this spiritual successor to the 1997 cult classic Border, helmed by legendary J.P. Dutta, features ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. The film promises a grand cinematic journey that honors the scale and intensity of its subject.

In the meantime, trend of long-format films has been growing steadily in Indian cinema, with audiences increasingly embracing “marathon” storytelling that immerses, larger-than-life characters and epic battles. This makes Border 2 a fitting addition to the elite 3-hour-plus club, joining the ranks of films that have successfully captivated audiences despite lengthy runtimes.

The following list highlights some of cinematic giants that have etched their names in this exclusive club. These films were released theatrically with runtimes exceeding 3 hours and include not only Bollywood titles but also Pan-Indian releases from South Indian industries that meet this strict duration requirement.

From 2020 to 2025

Dhurandhar (2025): Released on December 5, 2025, this espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar stars Ranveer Singh in a career-defining role. With a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, it is the longest mainstream Bollywood film of the decade. The film follows an elite Indian intelligence squad on a mission spanning several decades. Despite its massive length, the film was a historic blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1,250 crore worldwide, proving that high-stakes tension can sustain an audience for over three and a half hours.

The Bengal Files (2025): Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and released on September 5, 2025, this hard-hitting political drama clocks in at a significant 3 hours and 24 minutes. The film, which uncovers the harrowing events of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots, uses its extensive length to portray historical events with intense emotional depth. While it faced critical debates, it managed a modest box office run, accumulating approximately Rs 23.44 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): This Telugu-origin Pan-Indian phenomenon arrived in December 2024 with a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, the film used its expansive duration to detail Pushpa Raj’s expansion into the global sandalwood syndicate. The length was a testament to director Sukumar’s dense world-building. It shattered box office records globally, earning an estimated Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,800 crore.

Animal (2023): Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hyper-violent family saga clocked in at 3 hours and 21 minutes. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, the film used its time to explore a toxic father-son dynamic and a bloody quest for vengeance. While its length was a topic of intense debate among critics, the film’s pacing kept audiences hooked, leading to a massive box office collection of approximately Rs 917 crore worldwide.

RRR (2022): S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu Pan-Indian masterpiece had theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, this fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries was a visual spectacle that demanded every minute of its duration for its elaborate action sequences. The film became a global phenomenon, earning approximately Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

From 2015 to 2020

Arjun Reddy (2017): This Telugu original had theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, the film was a raw and unfiltered look at a brilliant surgeon’s path to self-destruction after a traumatic heartbreak. While not a Pan-Indian release in the traditional multi-language sense at its debut, its success and 3-hour duration paved the way for the director’s later work. The film was a major commercial success, earning approximately Rs 51 crore on a modest budget.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016): This biographical sports film starring late Sushant Singh Rajput had a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes. Director Neeraj Pandey chose to focus heavily on Dhoni’s early life, his struggles as a ticket collector, and his journey before the 2011 World Cup glory. The decision to keep the runtime long allowed for a more intimate look at the legend’s life. The film resonated deeply, becoming a massive hit and earning approximately Rs 216 crore worldwide.

From 2010 to 2015

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): Starring Farhan Akhtar, this biopic of legendary late Milkha Singh, proudly hailed as “Flying Sikh,” had a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 6 minutes. The film meticulously chronicled Milkha Singh’s life from the horrors of the Partition to his athletic triumphs. It was a major success at the box office, earning over Rs 164 crore worldwide and winning several National Awards.

From 2005 to 2010

What’s Your Raashee? (2009): This unique romantic comedy directed by Ashutosh Gowariker featured Priyanka Chopra in twelve different roles, alongside Harman Baweja and had a massive theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 11 minutes. Each segment represented a different zodiac sign as the protagonist searched for his perfect bride. Despite the ambitious concept and Priyanka’s acclaimed performance, the film’s length was viewed as a hurdle for general audiences. It struggled at the box office, grossing approximately Rs 16 crore worldwide against a high production budget.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008): Another Ashutosh Gowariker epic, this historical romance starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. The film focused on the political marriage and subsequent romance between the Mughal Emperor Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa. Despite the massive duration, the film’s grandeur and A.R. Rahman’s music made it a substantial hit, grossing approximately Rs 115 crore worldwide.

Salaam-e-Ishq (2007): A massive multi-starrer, with names like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, John Abraham, Viya Balan, Akshaye Khanna, and Govinda, featured six different intertwining love stories. This film had runtime of 3 hours and 36 minutes.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film attempted to weave several narratives together, but the length was widely criticized as being over-indulgent. Unlike other 3-hour epics of the time, it struggled significantly at the box office, grossing around Rs 50 crore worldwide and failing to recover its high costs, serving as a cautionary tale for the industry.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): This Karan Johar directorial explored infidelity and complex relationships with a runtime of 3 hours and 13 minutes. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, the film’s length was used to flesh out the emotional turmoil and disintegration of two separate marriages. It was an enormous success in overseas markets, earning Rs 113 crore worldwide and showing that modern relationship dramas could also successfully occupy the 3-hour space.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005): Late Shyam Benegal’s historical biopic of the iconic freedom fighter featured a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 28 minutes. The film was a detailed chronicle of Bose’s life, his escape from India, and the formation of the Indian National Army. While it was critically acclaimed for its historical accuracy and Sachin Khedekar’s performance, it was a box office disaster, grossing only about Rs 1.25 crore against a budget of approximately Rs 4 crore to Rs 30 crore.

From 2000 to 2005

Swades (2004): This Ashutosh Gowariker directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan had a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 9 minutes. The film tells the story of an NRI working at NASA who returns to India and rediscovers his roots in a rural village. Its length allowed for a slow, soulful exploration of social change. While it was a modest success in India, it performed very well overseas, eventually grossing about Rs 34 crore worldwide and becoming a cult classic.

Veer-Zaara (2004): Yash Chopra’s timeless cross-border romance starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta ran for 3 hours and 12 minutes. The film used its duration to bridge two eras, depicting a love story that spans decades and borders. It was a massive commercial success, grossing over Rs 98 crore globally in its original run.

Lakshya (2004): Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age war drama had a runtime of 3 hours and 6 minutes. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan, the film meticulously depicted a young man’s transformation from an aimless youth to a focused army officer during the Kargil War. The length was necessary to capture both the character’s internal growth and the tactical realism of the battlefield. It earned approximately Rs 43 crore worldwide.

LOC: Kargil (2003): JP Dutta’s war film remains one of the longest Indian films ever released, with a theatrical runtime of 4 hours and 15 minutes. It attempted to give screen time to every major hero of the Kargil War with a massive ensemble cast. However, the extreme length made it difficult for theatres to schedule multiple shows, and it had a lukewarm box office run compared to its budget, grossing approximately Rs 33 crore worldwide.

Devdas (2002): Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent adaptation of the classic novel featured a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, the film was a visual spectacle that demanded its length for its grand song sequences and dramatic emotional beats. It was a global success, earning approximately Rs 99 crore worldwide and cementing its place as a cornerstone of high-budget Indian drama.

Lagaan (2001): A landmark in Indian cinema history, Aamir Khan’s Lagaan had a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. The film’s final act was dedicated almost entirely to a high-stakes cricket match, a move that kept audiences on the edge of their seats despite the length. The film was a massive commercial success, grossing Rs 66 crore worldwide and becoming only the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): This iconic family drama had a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time at that point, earning over Rs 135 crore worldwide, proving that the Indian family audience loved a long, emotional rollercoaster.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, which redefined modern urban friendships, had a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, the film used its duration to explore the complex lives and evolving relationships of three friends. It was a box office success, earning approximately Rs 40 crore worldwide and changing the aesthetic of Bollywood for the new millennium.

Lajja (2001): Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this social drama had a runtime of 3 hours and 22 minutes. The film tells the stories of four women named after the goddess Sita, highlighting the various struggles women face in Indian society. While it was a critically acclaimed effort for its bold themes, it had a moderate box office run, grossing approximately Rs 31 crore worldwide.

Hey Ram (2000): Kamal Haasan’s historical drama, which explored the Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, had a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes. Released as a bilingual in Tamil and Hindi, it was a massive Pan-Indian undertaking featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a supporting role. Despite critical acclaim and being India’s official Oscar entry, its complex narrative and long duration led to a difficult box office run, grossing around Rs 11 crore.

Mohabbatein (2000): This musical romantic drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan ran for 3 hours and 36 minutes. The film’s length was divided between the battle of ideologies between the two leads and the three budding love stories of their students. It was a major box office success, grossing approximately Rs 90 crore worldwide and reinforcing the trend of 3-hour-plus musical blockbusters that defined the start of the millennium.

Indian cinema has a proud tradition of epic, long-format films that hold audiences’ attention for over three hours. From historical sagas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar to modern Pan-Indian spectacles like Pushpa 2 and Border 2, filmmakers have embraced extended runtimes to craft immersive worlds, complex characters, and unforgettable storytelling experiences.

