Ranveer Singh earned THIS MUCH from Dhurandhar, producer says ‘He chose backend deal’

Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande revealed Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar had agreed to a back-end profit-sharing model from the very beginning.

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Ranveer Singh (PC-Twitter)

Ranveer Singh has been on a remarkable box office run since December 2025. His first release, Dhurandhar, earned more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while the second part, released in March, crossed Rs 1800 crore. Together, the two films have collected around Rs 3,000 crore, making the franchise one of the biggest commercial successes in recent years. While reports had claimed that Ranveer charged Rs 50 crore for Dhurandhar, producer Jyoti Deshpande has now revealed that the actor actually took a much lower upfront fee. Instead, he opted for a back-end profit-sharing deal.

Know Ranveer Singh’s fee in Dhurandhar

In an interview with ET Digital, Deshpande explained that the makers adopted a risk-sharing model to manage the film’s production costs. Both director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh agreed to reduce their initial fees and earn a share of the profits if the film performed well. “Ranveer took a lower upfront fee and participated in the upside. Aditya also reduced his fee and shared the risk with us,” she said.

According to Deshpande, the arrangement proved beneficial for everyone involved, as the film eventually became a massive box-office success. Initially, it was planned as a single movie but it was later divided into two and both parts turned out to be massive hits at the box office.

Recently, Jyoti Deshpande shared her views on the creative and financial choices taken for Dhurandhar. She disclosed that the lead actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar had agreed to a back-end profit-sharing model from the very beginning.

In this model, Ranveer and Aditya agreed to take lower upfront fees and share the project’s financial risk. In return, they would get a percentage of profits if the film was a success. The strategy worked wonders as Dhurandhar turned out to be a massive box office success and both the actor and director benefitted from it.

Deshpande also shared that the film’s budget grew significantly during production. “The budget almost doubled from what we had initially envisaged,” she said. Despite the rising costs, the team decided to back the film’s expanding scale and vision, believing in its long-term potential.

Why was Dhurandhar split into two parts?

Recently, producer Jyoti Deshpande revealed that the budget of Dhurandhar nearly doubled during production. The project was initially planned as a single film, but after the first shooting schedule, the makers realized that the scale of the story and the footage they had captured could support two films.

Speaking about the decision, Deshpande said that the idea of turning Dhurandhar into a two-part franchise was not part of the original plan. “When we first decided to fund it, it wasn’t certain that it would be made into two films. We made this decision during the journey,” she said.

According to her, the growing scope of the story and the increased budget led the team to expand the project into two parts, a move that ultimately paid off at the box office.