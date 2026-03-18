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Ranveer Singh eyes Dhurandhar 2 success, shares strong message at music launch: Indian Cinema ka mustaqbil… - Video goes viral

Ranveer Singh eyes Dhurandhar 2 success, shares strong message at music launch: ‘Indian Cinema ka mustaqbil…’ – Video goes viral

During the Dhurandhar 2 music event, Ranveer Singh delivered an inspiring message highlighting his dedication to Indian cinema and excitement for the sequel, which has fans buzzing online.

As the most anticipated espionage thriller, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, prepares to hit theaters in just a few hours, excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch.

Ranveer Singh, who leads the star-studded cast, shared a powerful message at the film’s music launch in Mumbai, underlining the anticipation for the sequel and the legacy of its predecessor. The event was attended by Sara Arjun and other members of the team, Dhurandhar, with thousands of fans gathering to witness the spectacle.

Ranveer Singh’s message on Indian Cinema

During the event, Ranveer Singh addressed fans directly, stating, “Main itna bata doon ki ab Indian cinema ka mustaqbil Dhurandhar The Revenge tay karega.” He emphasized that the film will mark a new milestone for Indian cinema, reflecting both the scale of the production and the commitment of the cast and crew.

The actor also thanked fans for the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar part 1, saying, “Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad.”

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Check out Ranveer Singh’s viral video from the music launch event here

Ab indian cinema ka mustakbil ab dhurandhar the revenge teh karega Lmaooo ranveeeer #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/Mz5LAgxoP0 — (@sapphiirepixie) March 17, 2026

About the music launch event

The music launch took place at NESCO Center in Goregaon on March 17. Around 2,500 to 3,000 fans attended, making it one of the most extravagant promotional events of the year.

The event was presented by Spotify, and entry was free for fans who registered via the District app. The launch began at 7:30 PM, with gates opening two hours earlier. During the launch, all songs from Dhurandhar 2 were released on streaming platforms, including Aari Aari, Main Aur Tu, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Destiny – Mann Atkeya, and Jithe Mera Ghar.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

With just hours to release, Dhurandhar 2 has already set records for paid previews, which begin March 18 in the evening. Trade analysts expect the film to cross Rs. 100 crore on day one, including previews, and predict a massive box office opening.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in high-octane sequences that continue the franchise’s legacy.

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