Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has a quirky fashion sense and this time the Bollywood actor again made headlines with his latest style statement. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures wearing a Gucci tracksuit with a pearl necklace. Yes, that’s right! His friends from the industry and fans cannot get enough of his look. Ranveer Singh has worn a green Gucci jacket and matching pants. He also wore a two-string pearl necklace, a Gucci headband, socks and some white sunglasses. Sharing the photos, the actor opted to go with a quirky caption for his post. “Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci,” he wrote.Also Read - Karan Johar's Dream Project Takht Shelved Due To 'Controversial Mughal History'?

Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez left comments on his post and complimented him. Ranveer Singh’s fans too came up with hilarious comments like: Pj Pehen Ke Pj, Chooda, Launda Apna Kehar Hai, Chindi, Bhai Motiyoo Ki Mala Chahiye Apun Ko. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Buys Swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Worth Rs 2.43 Crore After Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Sports Car

Take a look at fans’ reactions on Ranveer Singh’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be again sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from the star cast, the film will reportedly also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia’s grandparents, and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s grandmother. He will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem, and Amy Virk, among others.