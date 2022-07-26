Ranveer Singh Nude Photo Complaint: Actor Ranveer Singh is in trouble as FIR has been registered against him after he posted nude photos on his Instagram handle. News agency ANI updated the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509. The tweet read, “Taking cognisance of a complaint filed against him at Mumbai’s Chembur PS, FIR filed against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked.” Earlier, a complaint was registered against actor Ranveer Singh in Mumbai’s Chembur Police Station for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Comes Fully 'Covered Up' in kurta-pyjama After Nude Photoshoot, Netizens Say 'Kapde Kyu Pehne'

#UPDATE | Taking cognisance of a complaint filed against him at Mumbai’s Chembur PS, FIR filed against actor Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account. IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/lLFggvl7s1 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

FIR has been registered against Ranveer Singh For Hurting Feelings of NGO Women Over Nude Photos

Ranveer Singh may be having a dismal run at the box office, but he never failed to make news. He has been in the news for posting nude pictures from his latest photoshoot for a magazine cover. A charge was filed against actor Ranveer Singh as a result of his naked photo shoot. On Monday, a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station to file an FIR against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women” by posting nude photos on social media. Also Read - Ranveer Singh on Flaunting His Naked Self: ‘I'm So Hungry For Work…’

The complaint against Ranveer Singh read:

The complaint against Ranveer was filed by an NGO where that had reported that these nude pictures hurt the sentiments of women at large. “Sir, We are an NGO working towards the betterment of society especially the education of kids and farm widows in the name of Shyam Mangaram foundation for last 6 years. Last week we saw many nude photographs of actor Ranveer Singh on social media and the photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it. India as a country that has got great history and traditions, the people in India eat, live and feel as per their culture and traditions. Lot of our acts in the constitution also supports the rich culture and tradition, we are away from facing dire situations like suicides, old age home and less fertility ratio which has become a big problem in rich countries like Japan, America and Europe. We always support that there should be freedom of speech and expression but that doesn’t mean that you should roam nude in the society. The actors in India are called Nayak and the people of India follow them, in some part of India the people even worship” (.sic)