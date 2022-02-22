Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is in the US and last night, he was spotted at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game. The event was attended by the who’s who of Hollywood and big names from the Basketball fraternity. Ranveer, who is the current ambassador of NBA India, was seen hanging out with stars like Megan Fox, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen among others. Ranveer took to Instagram stories to share glimpses from the event. Check out the images below:Also Read - Ranveer Singh Does Gangubai Kathiawadi Better Than Alia Bhatt in This Hilarious Video - Watch

However, it was the photograph of Ranveer meeting the NBA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) LeBron James, that went viral on social media and sent Indian NBA fans into a tizzy. In the image, Ranveer can be seen fist-bumping with LA Lakers star. "The King and I! What a precious moment," wrote Ranveer in the caption. Check out the Instagram post below:

Not just the fans, but even celebs took to the comment section of Ranveer’s Instagram post and shared their thoughts on the two legends in one frame. Replying to the post, late night TV host Lilly Singh said, “Legends.” Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Legendary moment.” Actor Siddhanth Kapoor said, “Wow he is like 45 feet tall,” with laughing emojis. Photographer Rohan Shrestha, who was present with Ranveer Singh at Ohio, said, “Lifetime shot.”

That’s not all. The official Instagram handle of NBA India posted a picture of Singh and James with the caption, “When Singh met King.” On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.