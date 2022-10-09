Ranveer Singh Viral Video: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned dance coach for NBA legend ‘Shaq’ aka Shaquille O’Neal. The actor dropped a ‘dance’ video with the NBA legend on social media and netizens cannot keep calm. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared this video, where the duo could be seen flaunting their dance moves on Ranveer’s hit track ‘Khalibali‘ from his epic film ‘Padmaavat‘. Ranveer captioned the video, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.”Also Read - Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence on Separation Rumours With Deepika Padukone, Posts Romantic Comment on Feed - Check Here

Shaq appeared to have mastered the routines fast in the popular video, and Ranveer Singh should be commended for his rigorous instruction. Undoubtedly, the video is getting a ton of love on social media. Fans drop hearts and fire emojis for the collab. Ever since the video was posted online, Singh’s friends from the industry and fans are going ‘gaga’ about it. Ranveer’s friend and actor Varun Dhawan commented, “The Shaq attack.” Music composer Vishal Dadlani said, “Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!” Bollywood diva Chitrangada Singh wrote, “Hooopin’ it !!” in the comment section. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Makes BIG Revelation About His Nude Photo, Says It’s ‘Morphed’ – Read Full Statement

Ranveer Singh seemed to be having a blast at the league in the meanwhile. For the unversed, The Bajirao Mastani actor was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’ film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘, which also stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus‘ in his pipeline.

