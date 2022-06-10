Ranveer Singh is All Set For Adventurous Ride With Bear Grylls in ‘Ranveer VS Wild’; When And Where to Watch?

Ranveer VS Wild: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set for an adventurous ride with Bear Grylls. The actor will be next in Netflix’s Ranveer Vs Wild. On Friday, Ranveer took to his official Instagram account and dropped the teaser of the episode. He captioned, “Jungle mein Mangal! 🤯🤯 Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in 😎”. In the teaser, Ranveer Singh can be seen in a complete adventure avatar with none other than Bear Grylls. “Button dabaiye, aur meri jaan bachaiye”, 83′ actor is seen requesting to the audience in the teaser.Also Read - Elon Musk Tops The Chart Of 10 Highest Paid CEOs Of The Fortune 500. Check Full List HERE

Ranveer Singh is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild- Bear Grylls in India’s first interactive adventure special Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8. Ranveer being chased by a bear, climbing a mountain and learning survival skills from the king of the wild, Padmaavat actor ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the Harsh Forest of Serbia. Also Read - IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR, Ahmedabad: Akshay Kumar Seen Waving At Fans At Narendra Modi Stadium, VIDEO Goes Viral

Watch the teaser of Ranveer vs Wild:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls)

Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Highlights: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman Power-Packed Performance Sets Stage Ablaze

Fans react to Ranveer vs Wild teaser:

After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and PM Narendra Modi now Ranveer Singh is ready to go on this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls.

The Simmba actor is known for his versatility in being an actor, fashion icon, dancer and a rapper, Ranveer always tries to push his boundaries with each of his performances, and now the actor is all set to hit ‘bahot bahot hard’ in this crazy and wild journey.