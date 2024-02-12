Home

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins Come Together For Men’s Sexual Health Commercial And Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins Come Together For Men’s Sexual Health Commercial And Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently collaborated with adult film actor Johnny Sins in a men's sexual health commercial. The ad was an instant hit on social media as fans go berserks seeing the two cross over.

Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins Come Together For Men’s Sexual Health Commercial And Fans go Bonkers

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in an ad that promoted men’s sexual health. What was quite unusual in the advertisement was the casting of an adult film actor Johnny Sins. The ad featured a traditional setup of a daily soap with an Indian touch to the advertisement. Take a look at the viral advertisement that is taking over the internet.

Trending Now

Ranveer Singh Tags Along with Johnny Sins, Promoting Men’s Sexual Health

The advertisement mimics a classic Indian soap opera, featuring a dispute within a large family. All the actors, including Ranveer and Johnny Sins, are dressed in traditional clothing. Johnny was wearing a blue kurta paired with a golden jacket, while the Bollywood actor was donned a maroon kurta with long hair and a mustache.

You may like to read

Take a look at the Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The initial part of the ad shows Ranveer Singh asking Johnny Sin’s wife as she is about to leave the house. As the ad proceeds the intense drama shown in a typical Indian daily soap is mimicked. However, with the help of a capsule, Johnny Sins changes his wife’s mind and makes her stay in her house.

Fans Go Berserk After Watching Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins In Single Frame

Netizens on social media went out of their minds after they witnessed the Bollywood actor and adult film star together in the commercial. Fans on social media went berserk after watching men’s sexual health commercial.

An Instagram user wrote, “BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH (crying emoji) (sic).” The second user commented, “Finally someone coming forward and doing something for sexual health and wellness (sic).” The third user commented, “The brand, the team, the scriptwriter, the marketing team everyone deserves a raise. (crying emojis) (sic).”

Another user remarked, “Johnny Sins in an Indian TV soap with Ranveer playing his brother was the last thing on my list (laughing emoji) (sic).” The sixth user commented, “Talking about something that is taboo is what makes you special. Proud of you (sic).”

While the commercial fulfilled its purpose, the video was an instant hit on social media and garnered views and interaction in huge numbers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.