Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Ranveer Singh Burns The Stage as he Dances to ‘Dil Le Gayi Kudi’, Watch

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Ranveer Singh was a show-stealer at the pre-wedding celebrations as he danced to 'Dil Le Gayi Kudi'.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: The Deol family and their well-wishers are all geared up for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding on June 18, 2023. The couple will tie the knot at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, who directed Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra in Bandini. The pre-wedding celebrations and Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol’s rocking dance performances are already breaking the internet. However, apart from the Gadar and Yamla Pagla Deewana nostalgia there is much more to Karan and Drisha’s Sangeet ceremony. Ranveer Singh was also one of the attendees who burnt the stage with his firecracker persona.

CHECK OUT RANVEER SINGH’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

RANVEER SINGH GROOVES TO ‘DIL LE GAYI KUDI’

In a video clip shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ranveer was seen lifting Karan while dancing to Dil Le Gayi. Earlier, while entering the venue the duo was seen hugging each other as the groom-to-be welcomed the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor. For the unversed, Ranveer is Dharmendra’s co-star in Karan Johar’s rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The highlight of the Sangeet event has been Sunny shedding off his inhibitions and dancing his heart out rejoicing his son’s big moment. Apart from grooving to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar, Sunny also danced to Naach Punjaban from Jugjugg Jeeyo.

DHARMENDRA OPENS UP ON KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ACHARYA’S RELATIONSHIP

In an interaction with ETimes, Dharmendra had expressed his happiness over his grandson’s wedding. He said, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.” On being asked how he got to know about Karan’s relationship with Drisha, the veteran told, “Pata toh chal jata hai. Lekin haan, he first told his mother (Sunny’s wife, Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me.” He revealed about his reaction and stated that, “I said ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. She is a very sensible and pretty girl.”

