Ranveer Singh Kisses Deepika Padukone, Touches His Mother’s Feet on Ramp, DeepVeer Fans Go Crazy – Watch Viral Video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the limelight at the Manish Malhotra show on Thursday night. In a moment, the actor moved away from the ramp, held his wife's face and kissed her.

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra's show (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s late-night fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday. The duo, who’s currently promoting their film ‘Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahanii’, dazzled on the ramp as they wore exquisite outfits from the latest collection of the designer. But, it was Ranveer who clearly stole the show with his walk at the show. The doting husband saw his gorgeous wife sitting in the front row and quickly went to her to plant a sweet kiss.

Ranveer has done this multiple times already and he did it again. The actor let the world know how he’s lucky to have Deepika as he moved away from the ramp, held his wife’s face, and kissed her. He also touched his mother’s feet who was sitting right next to the actor in the front row. It was definitely a moment to cherish for all the #DeepVeer fans.

Check The Viral Video of Ranveer Singh Kissing Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra’s Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The show saw the presence of many stars who were all decked up in glittery outfits by Manish Malhotra. Karan Johar sat next to Deepika while Kajol and her sister Tanisha also sat in the same row. The show also had Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani as special guests. A video of Deepika meeting and hugging the two is now going viral from the show.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also brought their A-game to the show while Rakulpreet Singh, Riddhi Dogra and Shriya Saran flaunted their fashionable selves too. It was definitely a sparkly night in Mumbai on Thursday!

