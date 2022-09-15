Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for a magazine has been creating waves on the internet ever since the actor shared it on his social media handles. Ranveer was appreciated by millions of people and applauded by several celebrities for his bold move. However, a section of people was not happy with the nudity on the internet as there were nude photos of Ranveer where his private parts were also visible. On the basis of these pictures, a complaint was filed against the actor who had been morphed. While giving his statement to the Mumbai Police, Ranveer Singh claimed that this photo was not among the seven photographs that he had uploaded on his Instagram handle.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Bodyguard Slaps Him Publicly, Don't Miss Actor's Million-Dollar Reaction - Watch Viral Video

As reported by Indian Express, Mumbai Police's statement stated that the photograph of Ranveer was morphed as he was in his underwear throughout the shoot. A police officer told the portal, "In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his 'private parts were visible' was morphed and not part of the photoshoot."

He further continued, "He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant". The police have sent the picture in question to the forensic science laboratory to check its authenticity.

For the unversed, an FIR was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station last month on the basis of a complaint filed by non-profit organisation.