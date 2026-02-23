Ranveer Singh moves Karnataka High Court over ‘Kantara’ mimicry row; Challenges FIR

What began as a public show of admiration at a film festival has now snowballed into a legal battle. Actor Ranveer Singh has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge an FIR registered against him over remarks and gestures made while praising the Kannada blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1.

The matter was heard on Monday and has been listed for further hearing tomorrow. According to Live Law, the case came up before Justice M Nagaprasanna for urgent listing. Ranveer’s counsel argued that the actor’s words were taken out of context. “The petitioner is a Bollywood actor. His honest appreciation of Kantara Chapter 1 is given a criminal colour,” the lawyer submitted. When a request was made for an immediate listing at 2:30 PM, the court reportedly responded, “Why? Because it is Bollywood? Tomorrow.”

FIR over alleged insult to Daiva tradition

The controversy dates back to an appearance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28 last year. During an on-stage interaction, Ranveer mimicked expressions associated with Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, particularly a scene involving possession.

In January, an FIR was registered in Bengaluru following court directions. The complaint, filed by advocate Prashanth Methal, alleged that Ranveer had insulted Hindu religious sentiments and the daiva/bhoota kola tradition of coastal Karnataka. The case was booked under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant claimed that the actor mimicked expressions linked to Panjuluri and Guliga Daiva in a “crude and disrespectful manner.” He also objected to Ranveer referring to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost,” calling it “deliberate and malicious.”

The matter is scheduled for hearing on April 8 at the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. However, Ranveer has now sought relief from the High Court, challenging the very basis of the FIR.

What happened at IFFI Goa?

At the event, Ranveer took to the stage to praise Rishab’s performance. Addressing the audience, he said, “I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance. Especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that performance, that one shot. Did you see Kantara, sir? Did you see that one shot that he gave?” He then mimicked the expression and added, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy. Tell him.”

Rishab, who was present at the event, reportedly requested him not to repeat the mimicry.

Ranveer Singh’s apology and upcoming releases

Following backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology, stating, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

On the professional front, Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar. His next film, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Toxic.

As the legal proceedings continue, the episode has once again ignited debate over artistic expression, cultural sensitivity and where admiration ends and offence begins.