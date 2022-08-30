Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Case: Actor Ranveer Singh, who recorded his statement in connection with nude photoshoot that he did for a magazine last month, denied all the allegations against him. While confirming the matter, deputy commissioner of police Krishna Kanth Upadhyay, Zone VI, said, “Ranveer Singh reached the police station in the morning for recording his statement as part of the inquiries and for helping us with the investigation. During the interrogation, he denied all the allegations that were made against him”.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Case: Actor Records Statement With Mumbai Police

As reported by Free Press Journal, Ranveer Singh’s interrogation lasted for two hours – from 7:30 am to 9:30 am. Upadhyay further said, “We are currently collecting evidences necessary for the case. If we need more cooperation from his (Singh) end, we will issue another summon. As of now, the investigation in the case is underway.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh Requests Extension After Police Summoned Him Following Nude Photoshoot

RANVEER SINGH’s NUDE PHOTOSHOOT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Also Read - Ranveer Singh Pledges to Provide Education And Equal Opportunities, Joins Hands With Hemkunt Foundation

As per the statement issued by the Mumbai Police after the FIR was lodged, it said, “Actor Ranveer Singh posted his nude pictures online as well as published them in a magazine and earned money for them. At the same time, he tried to corrupt the young generations and to spoil society. Further, his actions led to a feeling of shame in the minds of women. Hence, based on the complainant’s statement, an FIR has been registered against him (Singh).”

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh had been booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons), and 509 (act intending to outrage the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act or conduct) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It all started after an NGO and a Mumbai based lawyer filed complaint against Ranveer Singh for posing nude for a magazine.