Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Case Latest Update: Mumbai Police on Friday reached Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai to send him the summons in the nude photoshoot case. A team from the Chembur police station reached his house where they were informed that the actor is not at home and will only return on August 16. The police had filed an FIR against the popular actor after many complaints were made about his nude photoshoot for a famous international magazine. As per a report in Indian Express, the police will visit the actor's residence again to serve the summons.

A report in a news agency suggests that Ranveer will be called in for questioning by the police in the nude photoshoot case on August 22. The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR in the case on July 26 against the actor after he posted a picture from his nude photoshoot on Instagram. The action was taken following the complaint by the president of an NGO. The news daily quoted a senior officer from Chembur police station as saying, "We will be recording his statement in connection with the FIR registered by the Chembur police station as a part of our probe in the case."

The complaint against the actor mentions that in order to 'earn big money,' Ranveer ended up 'being a poor influence on young children and society at large.' The Simmba star has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

While speaking to the magazine for which he went nude, the Bollywood actor said that he has turned naked many times in front of the camera when he let the audience completely go deep into his mental vulnerability.