Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for a magazine eruputed a nationwide furore among the self-proclaimed guardians of morality. Ranveer has been a topic of news debates recently as an FIR has been filed against him by a women’s NGO stating Ranveer’s ‘bum’ in the photoshoot hurt’s women’s sentiments. Janhvi Kapoor has now joined the league of celebs like filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, actors Swara Bhasker and Urfi Javed and international supermodel-actor Milind Soman. Janhvi in a recent event at the national capital defended Ranveer and opined that nobody should be penalised for artistic freedom. Janhvi, in a video shared by Pinkvilla said, “I think it’s artistic freedom and I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.”Also Read - Rajkumar Rao Buys Janhvi Kapoor's Swanky Triplex Flat in Juhu For a Whopping Price - Deets Inside

Janhvi, whose film Good Luck Jerry recently released on OTT was in Delhi to attend an event. She pointed out that choosing to pose naked is Ranveer’s ‘artistic freedom,’ and he shouldn’t be punished for the same. Urfi Javed while reacting to the issue had earlier said, “I think, all these NGOs who are claiming that Ranveer has hurt the sentiments of women need to be reminded that when a woman faces such backlash, at that time, where and why do they disappear? A woman faces even double of what he is getting so why have they sprung up from the oblivion suddenly now? Where were they when I was getting grilled for the kind of clothes I wear?” Also Read - Good Luck Jerry Review: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lacks Quite A Bit of Impetus

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in stellar roles. He is also starring in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Also Read - Vidya Balan's Cheeky Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot And FIR: 'Aankhein Sek Lene Dijiye...'

